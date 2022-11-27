I have stopped smoking, drinking, says Terry G

Nigerian singer, Terry G has publicly declared that he has stopped smoking and drinking, saying he has also quit womanising.

The singer, who once described himself as the most craziest singer in Nigeria, urged his fans to celebrate with him as he has turned a new leaf.

In a video he shared on his Instagram, Terry G who started his music career as his church’s music director once said he started singing secular songs because he was not making money as a gospel singer.

In the video, he disclosed that “I am a new being now and I want my fans to rejoice with me. I don’t smoke, drink or womanise again.”

The “Akpako master”, as he is fondly called, received critical acclaim for his unique brand of music and personality and was one of the artistes who rocked the music scene with his unique brand of music some years back.

