Kenya’s coronavirus cases rise to seven

Kenya has confirmed three more cases of coronavirus, bringing the total to seven.

Health Minister Mutahi Kagwe said all the cases (the patients) had arrived from abroad.

The latest cases involve a couple who had travelled from Spain’s capital, Madrid, through Dubai, arriving on 5 March.

The other involved a Burundian national, who arrived from Dubai on 17 March and was isolated after being found to have a high temperature at Kenya’s main airport in the capital, Nairobi.

Mr Kagwe said the authorities were tracing all the people who came into contact with the three latest cases.

Last week, Kenya blocked entry to all travellers coming from countries with reported cases, but Kenyan citizens, diplomats and foreigners with valid residence permits are allowed in.

(BBC)