Ortom reiterates call for implementation of National Livestock Transformation Plan

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, on Thursday, reiterated his call on the Federal Government to urgently implement the National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP) in line with the recommendation of the National Economic Council.

Ortom made the call during a virtual presentation on the occasion of the Correspondents Week of Nigeria Union of Journalists, FCT Council, in Makurdi.

He said all funds released for the implementation of the RUGA policy should be recovered and rechanneled towards NLTP implementation.

The governor also urged Federal Government to direct the Nigeria Police and other security agencies to enforce the Prohibition of Open Grazing Laws passed by various states of the federation.

He advocated among others that: “The Federal Government should abolish Open Visa policy and direct relevant security agencies to ensure full compliance with the ECOWAS Protocol on Transhumance.

“The Federal Government should immediately pay compensation to families of persons killed and whose property have been destroyed by armed Fulani herdsmen in various communities across the country.

“The Federal Government should publicly condemn the atrocities perpetrated by armed herdsmen, arrest and prosecute the leadership of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore and other Fulani Socio-cultural groups who have consistently admitted to the wanton killings and destruction of communities across the country.

“These include Husaini Yusuf Bosso (National Vice President of Miyetti Allah Cattle Herders Association), Badu Salisu Ahmadu and Umar Amir Shehu, (President and Secretary of Fulani Nationality Movement), Alhaji Abdullahi Bello Bodejo and Engr Saleh Alhassan (President and Secretary of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore) along with their sponsors. Leaders and sponsors of criminal gangs, cultists, and militia groups must also be identified, arrested and prosecuted.

“The Federal Government should proscribe all militant Fulani groups as was done in the case of the Independent People of Biafra (IPOB), given that the Global Terrorism Index ranks Fulani militia as the fourth deadliest terrorist group in the world. Similarly, other extremist groups should be proscribed.

“The Federal Government should License Law-abiding Nigerians to bear automatic weapons in self-defence.

“The Federal Government should support the resettlement and rehabilitation of Internally Displaced Persons as a result of herdsmen atrocities in all states in the country.”

