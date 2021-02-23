Ortom directs implementation of minimum wage 

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, on Tuesday, directed the implementation of the new minimum wage to workers on grade level one to six.

The governor directed the State Head of Service, Mrs Veronica Onyeke, to commence the implementation of the new minimum wage at the meeting with labour leaders in the state held at government house Makurdi.

It will be recalled that the State Government had reached an interim agreement a few months ago on payment of N30,000 minimum wage to civil servants on grade levels one to six.

At the meeting held in Government House, Makurdi, on Tuesday, Governor Ortom who met with the labour union leaders appreciated them for their understanding and reaffirmed his commitment to the implementation of the agreement.

The governor assured Benue workers that his administration will continue to give priority to their welfare while addressing other challenges of development.

