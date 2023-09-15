Buckwyld Media Network and BHM, organisers of ‘Naija To The World’, have announced additional dates and locations for the historic entertainment and culture showcase.

The maiden concert, ‘The Niger Delta Experience’, originally scheduled to hold on September 16, at the iconic Apollo Theatre in New York City is now being moved forward, to accommodate new programming, additional talents, multiple cities and venue partners.

Buckwyld Media CEO, Efe Omorogbe says the entire project will now take on a new dynamic format, following overwhelming interest from across Nigeria, and influential cultural entities around the world.

‘We are humbled by the overwhelming interest in N2TW, and have taken the decision to expand the project, involve more partners, talents and add new cities in order to make sure we deliver a showcase Nigerians will be really proud of’.

‘Our vision is to make ‘Naija to the World’ a cultural phenomenon that transcends borders,’ Omorogbe adds.

“We want to provide an inaugural event that not only celebrates the incredible talents emerging from the Niger Delta but also captures the essence of its unique stories and heritage. We’re looking to introduce more dates and a new format for the concert and by doing so, we aim to deliver a truly immersive cultural experience.”

Conceptualised by Buckwyld Media Networks and BHM, ‘Naija To The World’ is designed to provide an alternative narrative to the stories out there about Nigeria and Nigerians; and to provide a platform for other aspects of the Nigerian lore, culture, and experiences to travel and thrive, as Nigerian music and film continue to go mainstream.

The project is expected to put names, faces, and links to some of the biggest art to emerge from Nigeria over the past 100 years; with confirmed talents already including singers Timi Dakolo, Omawumi, Timaya, KCee and pantomimic dance group Seki dance drama.

A full schedule of programmes, talents, partners, cities and venues will be announced in New York on September 16.

Over 1,500 lucky fans will witness this historic series of showcases live per venue, while an additional 10 million viewers worldwide will tune in through broadcast partners spanning North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa.

