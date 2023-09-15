Goldberg, a name synonymous with premium quality and rich heritage, is embarking on a strategic journey with the introduction of its iconic dark lager beer to the young Nigerian demographics. The launch event took place at Cubana in Ikeja, Lagos, yesterday, attracting industry leaders, notable personalities, celebrities, and enthusiastic supporters who witnessed the debut of Goldberg Black lager beer.

According to the company’s officials, what sets Goldberg Black apart from the plethora of beer brands available in Nigeria’s bustling beer market is its rich taste, cultural intonation and unique features that resonate with the Nigerian consumer base.

In a statement made available to Nigerian Tribune, it said, “Brewed with exceptional quality, Goldberg Black is renowned for its unwavering commitment to excellence. The brand’s commitment to using the finest ingredients ensures that every sip delivers a taste of uncompromising quality and craftsmanship”.

Speaking on the brand launch, Portfolio Manager, Mainstream Brands, Nigerian Breweries Plc., Ita Bassey said, “We are excited about Goldberg Black’s entry into the Nigerian market. This is a testament to our commitment to building meaningful connections with consumers. Goldberg Black not only provides a refreshing option for beer enthusiasts but also contributes to the growth and development of the Nigerian beverage industry.

“Brewed with pride, a commitment to enjoyment, and total respect, Goldberg Black empowers consumers to shape their future while appreciating the richness and significance of their roots. This suggests a harmonious blend of forward-looking ambition and a deep appreciation for one’s cultural background. The choice of Goldberg Black represents an embodiment and celebration of ‘Same Root, New Rhythm”.

They revealed that backed by decades of brewing expertise, the crisp and refreshing flavour profile of Goldberg Black captivates the palates of those seeking a refreshing and enjoyable drinking experience.

The brand boasts a meticulously crafted flavour profile that combines a balanced bitterness with a clean, crisp malt. This characteristic taste is at the heart of what sets Goldberg Black apart.

Served in sleek bottles and cans, the distinctive black and gold designs of Goldberg Black are features that give it a touch of elegance and make it stand out on shelves. This unique packaging elevates the overall experience of consuming the premium alcoholic beverage brewed for the young and classy.

Meanwhile, the brand’s commitment to sustainability and responsible brewing practices is a noteworthy aspect that resonates with modern consumers. The brand’s efforts to promote water conservation and waste reduction align with the growing demand for environmentally conscious products.

As the iconic dark lager graces the shelves of Nigerian stores and finds its way into the hands of eager consumers, Goldberg Black’s entry into the Nigerian market is poised to redefine the standards of excellence in the alcohol beverage industry. With its rich heritage, impeccable quality, and commitment to innovation, the brand is all set to make a lasting impression on Nigeria’s vibrant beverage landscape.

