(OPINION) COVID-19: Listening to what WHO says about SCOAN

WITH a world plagued by a ravaging pandemic which neither recognises creed, race nor colour, the World Health Organisation and other relevant agencies have been battling a painful episode in the history of humanity. The coronavirus pandemic has left in its trail a globe fractured on all sides: economies have been crashed with a general sense of apathy. This tragedy is further worsened for developing countries which now have to battle acute poverty and a deadly viral infection which at the moment knows no human cure.

Clerics in the ilk of the founder and senior pastor of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, Prophet T.B. Joshua have been at the forefront of making known the man of God to a world that is rudderless. His prophetic enunciations have been established over and over again while pointing the way out of the present tragedy. He had warned inter alia, “This year will be a year of humility. This year, the Lord will humble us with our challenges. Challenges can be affliction, arrogance, pride, wickedness or bad habits… Let us move closer to God. Agriculture will help the economy because the economy will have a backlash. People should invest in agriculture. Let us farm to help the economy…

“America should invest more in agriculture because their economy will be affected. The economy they see today will be affected, so they should invest in agriculture and encourage their farmers. Also, the approach to the security issue will affect the candidates and swing voters in the next election. It will be tough in the election. They should pray against a recount. It may be too tight…

“Work of God – people will be getting tired this year because the work of God is not by power and might; because of so many challenges, tribulations and burdens they will not be able to bear…”

While the world breaks under the blows of the coronavirus pandemic with growing numbers of deaths and incapacitations, Prophet Joshua, through divine enablement, has been a channel of hope, succour and healing to an innumerable number of viewers on Emmanuel TV. Testimonies have continued to pour in, stating healings from the virus infections in the lives of many.

Impressed by the role played by Prophet Joshua in bringing healing to many while praying on live TV broadcast, the World Health Organisation spoke out after a video surfaced this week of a medical doctor who testified to receiving healing from COVID-19 after receiving prayers from Prophet Joshua.

During an interactive press briefing organised on July 1, 2020, a panel of top WHO officials was questioned on the miracle by Cameroonian journalist, Simon Ateba of Today News Africa.

While asking the panelists for their reaction, Ateba stated that “On Monday, a very popular pastor in Nigeria, T.B. Joshua, released a video of a medical doctor in Cameroon who was said to have been cured of the virus through prayer.”

In the said video that he referenced, Dr Kameni Pierre—a gynaecologist and obstetrician—receives prayer after affirming he was positive to coronavirus during an interactive prayer session organised by Emmanuel TV. After the prayer, the medical doctor held up his medical report days later confirming he was diagnosed negative to COVID-19.

While responding to Ateba’s question, the Executive Director of WHO Health Emergencies Programme, Dr Michael Ryan, affirmed the readiness of WHO to collaborate with bodies like the SCOAN to advance the cause of the war against the deadly virus.

“Certainly, spiritual leadership is very important in times like this,” Ryan stated, praising the role of faith-based organisations in providing accurate information to communities.

Speaking further, the WHO Director-General, Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus added that faith and science should go together

“We know many religious leaders would really advise their followers to follow faith and at the same time use science. The two do not contradict; they go together… We will call on all religious leaders to be in this fight and save lives,” he stated.

It will be recalled that Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus had echoed Prophet Joshua’s prophecy where he declared that 2020 will be the year of humility in which God will humble us with our challenges.

“If this virus is teaching us anything, it is humility,” the former Ethiopian Minister of Health said. Following such testimonies, viewership of the Emmanuel TV has soared to well over six hundred million.

If there was any time that the world should listen to the man in the Synagogue, it is now.

Oyetimi writes via joyetimi2002@gmail.com

