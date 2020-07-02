Court dismisses suit seeking Oshiomhole’s removal as APC chairman

A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), on Thursday, dismissed the suit filed by the Vice Chairman (North-East) of the dissolved National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Mustapha Salihu, a factional chairman of the party in Edo State, Anselm Ojezua and four others against a former National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole.

Joined as respondents in the suit filed were Oshiomhole, APC, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) and State Security Service (SSS).

Justice Danlami Senchi dismissed the suit following a motion on notice filed by the plaintiffs for discontinuation of the suit.

The judge had on March 4, while ruling on a motion on notice filed by the plaintiffs, through their counsel, Oluwole Afolabi, granted an interim order of injunction stopping Oshiomhole from parading himself as the National Chairman of the ruling party.

The suspension order, according to the court, was to subsist till the final determination of the substantive suit, seeking Oshiomhole’s perpetual removal as the APC chairman.

At today’s proceedings, Afolabi informed the court that the plaintiffs filed a motion on notice, dated July 1, 2020, praying for an order of the court to grant them leave to discontinue the case against the respondents.

Counsel for the first and second respondents, Ginika Ezeoke, while responding to this, told the court that they were not opposed to the discontinuation of the case.

She, however, urged the court to dismiss the case and award a cost of N100,000 to the respondents.

Ruling on the application, Justice Senchi stated that having not opposed by the respondents, the court granted the application.

He subsequently dismissed the case and ordered to bear their cost.

