The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, laid a wreath at a Heroes Cenotaph in the northern Borno town of Mongunu, Borno State, the Headquarters Sector 3 Joint Task Force North East Operation HADIN KAI, in honour of officers and soldiers who paid the supreme price fighting terrorism and insurgency in defence of the Nation

This was contained in a statement made available to defence Correspondents in Abuja by Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier-General Onyema Nwachukwu

He explained that the COAS laid the wreath as he continued his operational tour of the North East Theatre of Operations.

While addressing the combined troops of Sector 3 and the Hybrid Force, Gen. Lagbaja pointed out that “it is very significant to pay tribute and lay a wreath in memory and honour of gallant officers and soldiers, who paid the supreme price to defend and extricate the North East from the strangulating hold of ISWAP and Boko Haram terrorists’.

He assured the troops that the transformation currently sweeping through the Nigerian Army in terms of proficient training, adequate equipment, and welfare would leave no Army formation or unit untouched.

He added that amenities in Army Cantonments and Barracks would be revolutionised to bring succour to personnel and their families.

The statement added that General Lagbaja charged them to sustain the onslaught against the insurgents and restore sanity in the Lake Chad region and northern Borno and urged the troops to be resolute and not to rest on their oars as the war against terrorism and insurgency rages.

Earlier, the Commander of Sector 3 JTF NE Operation Hadin Kai, Brigadier General WM Dangana, had briefed the COAS on ongoing Operations Desert and Lake Sanity II, as well as Operation Harbin Zuma to clear the insurgents from the Tumbuns (Islands) and the Lake Chad basin.

