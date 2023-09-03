No fewer than six people lost their lives in a ghastly motor accident that occurred along the Imesi-Ile highway over the weekend in Osun State.

Investigations revealed that the fatal accident occurred at about 9:44 p.m. between two vehicles that had a head-on collision due to overspeeding.

Eyewitness accounts, who mentioned the two involved vehicles as a Daf without a number plate and a blue commercial truck, gave the spot of the incident to be Imesi-Ile Hill.

Speaking on the incident, the sector commander confirmed the deaths of six people in the incident through the command’s spokesperson, Mrs Agnes Ogungbemi, in the statement.

He explained that the accident involved 17 people, with 11 escaping unhurt while six others lost their lives due to the brake failure of one of the vehicles at the Imesi-Ile hill.

According to him, “We have five dead victims taken to the University Teaching Hospital in Osun (UNIOSUN) by the Nigeria Police before the arrival of the FRSC team.”

“The last dead victim was trapped under the truck, and we were able to use an extrication machine to remove the trapped body from one of the vehicles”.

The sector commander, however, warned against reckless driving and drunkenness while driving, saying that overspeeding leads to untimely death.

