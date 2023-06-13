The Senior Pastor of Awaiting The Second Coming Of Christ Ministry, Adewale Giwa, has appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to lift the ban on the closure of the border to alleviate the suffering of the citizens and reduce the price of food in the country.

The clergy, who stated this in a statement signed by him, specifically urged Tinubu to combat poverty, and resurrect the nation’s economy, saying the President should look towards implementing monthly stipends to take care of the unemployed, old-aged, and underaged Nigerians.

According to him, the President should try and avoid policies that could compound poverty, saying where difficult decisions need to be taken, they should be accompanied by compassion, sensitivity, and adequate public awareness.

Giwa said the steps would go a long way to show the readiness of Tinubu to turn around the country and said Tinubu’s enemies would commend him and will be forced to pitch tents with him in developing the country.

“Three things I ask of Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu; open the land borders, solve Nigeria’s Power crisis, and sign into law and implement the National Social Security bill that can take care of the needs of unemployed, old-aged and underaged Nigerians.

“By implementing and tackling these issues, president Tinubu’s political rivals and his enemies will be forced to reckon with him. Not only this, but the president will also have the total support of Nigerians who did not vote for him or anticipate that his administration would transform the country.

“Why do you think Nigeria is grappling with security challenges? The youths are jobless because the previous leaders failed to utilize the resources of the country

“Nigeria has enough resources to take care of Nigerians. What you need is to put the right leader in power and get the ball rolling.

“When King Pharaoh appointed Joseph to be in charge of his country, things changed for the better for Egyptians.

“God’s presence with Joseph was so obvious that Pharaoh promoted Joseph to second-in-command of Egypt, especially to take charge of preparations for the coming famine.”





