A group, Itesiwaju Esin Ibile Yoruba, in conjunction with Awa Omo Irunmole, has appealed to the kingmakers in Oyo town to follow laid down rules in appointing the next Alaafin of Oyo.

The group, in a press statement signed by its President, Omo Oba Obaloye Adimula Otukomade, and made available to newsmen, appealed to the conscience of the kingmakers to follow the Oyo kingdom ancient kingship ascension procedure observed by their forefathers.

The statement read: “It has come to our notice that some persons are taking advantage of the selection process to bring the institution’s process and procedures to disrepute. To this set of people, we issue this immediate cease and desist notice.

“We state further that the sacred Alaafin stool and throne can not be commercialised and/or gifted to the highest bidder in flagrant disobedience to our cultural practices and the lawful directives of the Oyo State government.”

The group, which made reference to some media reports on the crisis in the selection of the monarch, added: “Time might have passed, but the doctrine of traditional law established by our forefathers followed by the ways of men lives on. That is tradition.

“It takes an endless amount of history to make even a little tradition. Without tradition, art is a flock of sheep without a shepherd. Tradition is the illusion of performance.”

The group reminded those saddled with the responsibility of choosing the new Alaafin not to do away with tradition in the selection process.

