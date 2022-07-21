OP MESA operatives allegedly shoot student to death while chasing suspect in Ogun

A Senior Secondary School two student of Unity High School, Ago Ika, Abeokuta, identified as Sadiat, was reported to have allegedly been shot dead by operatives of OP MESA, on Thursday.

It was gathered that the operatives of OP MESA were chasing a suspected internet fraudster who escaped arrest, and a shot aimed at him strayed to kill the 15-year-old student who was walking home after school hours.

The victim, who was the only daughter of her mother was pronounced dead on arrival at the Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta, where she was rushed for medical attention.

Nigerian Tribune learnt that three other students and a motorcycle rider were hit by bullets.

The development led to a protest by the irate students who stormed Enu-Gada Police Post, Ago-Ika as they threw various dangerous objects freely at will.

They were said to have been addressed by a senior police officer to remain calm while the situation was being investigated.

When contacted, the command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident but denied knowledge of the death of the student.

He said that the security operatives were not chasing a suspected internet fraudster, but a notorious secret cultist, who had for a long time, been on the wanted list of the police.

The PPRO explained that residents of the area colluded with the suspected cultists and attempted to prevent the security operatives from performing their lawful duty, hence the need to deploy minimum force to scare away the people.