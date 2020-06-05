Ooin! They are doing well… Life after BBNaija: Most successful ex-housemates revealed

The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show is no doubt the biggest reality show in Nigeria. The show, which had its maiden edition in 2006, involves a group of strangers sharing a camera-filled house for a set number of weeks.

In the reality show, every move is monitored and broadcast 24 hours a day to millions of viewers across Africa via a dedicated TV channel. The housemates interact with one another and participate in physical and mental challenges while in the house.

Each week, at least one housemate with the lowest number of votes is evicted. The eviction follows secret nominations by the housemates and voting by viewers, and the last housemate with the most votes emerges the winner of the reality show.

It’s a winner-takes-all reality show but on several occasions, fans of the show have wondered what has happened to their favourite ex-housemates who have spent weeks and perhaps months in the house providing quality television content.

The answer to this question is simple: all ex-housemates of the reality show (including the winner) had been given a platform to emerge from relative obscurity. Prior to participating in BBNaija, most of the housemates were relatively unknown in the entertainment business. Upon appearing on the BBNaija platform, these housemates have gone ahead to excel in the entertainment and media industry. Below are examples of ex-housemates who have excelled in the entertainment industry.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu: He was a housemate in the first edition of the reality show. After the end of that edition, Ebuka launched himself into the showbiz industry. He has hosted to several television talk shows and interestingly, has also hosted three editions of the show (BBNaija). Currently, Ebuka is co-hosting a series on DStv known as Judging Matters.

Gideon Okeke: He was also a housemate in the first edition of the reality show. Immediately after the reality show, Gideon launched his career in acting by joining other cast of Tinsel, the longest running TV series in Nigeria. Besides Tinsel, Gideon hosted The Money Drop show and several other shows. A renowned actor and thespian, Gideon has featured in several Nollywood movies as well as stage plays.

Bisola Aiyeola: She was not the winner of the reality show during the See Gobbe edition, but this much-loved and bubbly lady has a lot of things going on for her in the entertainment industry. Her song ‘Controller’ blew the airwaves when she released it and as an actress who has starred in several blockbuster movies, Bisola emerged winner in the Trailblazer Award category in 2018 edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA).

Tobi Bakre: Tobi is another BBNaija ex-hosuemate who used the BBNaija platform to launch himself into fame in Nigeria. After the end of the Double Wahala edition of the show which Tobi was part of, he has become an ambassador for many brands, a show host, a model as well as an actor and is still very much sought after in the entertainment industry.

Cynthia Nwadiora: Popularly known as Cee-C, Cynthia is one of the housemates that would readily come to the minds of BBnaija’s audience during the Double Wahala edition of the reality show. This trained lawyer broke the internet during her 83-days-stay in the house. Cee-C trended for days, and at some point, she ranked tops as the ‘most bitter’ woman on a random Google search. But today, she is ambassador to several notable brands, and she is also a successful video vixen.

Teddy A and BamBam: These ex-housemates also met in the Double Wahala edition of the show. They nurtured a relationship in the house that later resulted in their getting married after the show. Their love story is now a reference point to proponents of “prohibit BBNaija for immorality”. Today, the are known as brand ambassadors to several brands and have featured in several Nollywood movies.

Seyi Awolowo: He was a 2019 housemate and is an entrepreneur/businessman. He hails from Ogun State and is the grandson of Late Chief Obafemi Awolowo. Seyi has starred in several TV commercials, modelled for different organisations, acted in some TV series and many more. He is also into talent recruitment. He is committed to his journey of self-acceptance and his belief, which he demonstrates with a ‘Jesus’ tattoo across his arm.

After making quite an impression on the reality show, he has become one of the most sought after ex-housemates.

Mike Edward: Mike was celebrated by his fans in the BBNaija show for his fidelity throughout his stay in the house and at the end of the reality show, Mike is an ambassador to several brands. He early this year won an award in AMVCA as the Best Dressed Male at the awards.

Mercy Eke: She is one winner who has remained relevant since the ‘Pepper Dem ‘edition of the show. This Nigerian media personality, actress, video vixen and entrepreneur became the first woman to win the reality show. She also emerged winner of the newly introduced AMVCAs Best Dressed Female at the 7th edition of the awards. Mercy currently has her own reality show known as the ‘Mercy and Ike Show’ on DStv and GOtv.

