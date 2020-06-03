Auxiliary, Oyo park managers sign undertaking against drivers’ harassment, fake ticketing

Aimed at curtailing their reported excesses, park managers in Oyo State, on Wednesday, were made to sign an undertaking binding them to adhere to stipulated rules of engagement or face disciplinary measures.

As contained in the letter of undertaking, signed at the state secretariat, Ibadan, the park managers are not to engage in inflation, the printing of fake tickets or harassment of drivers.

Led by Chairman, Disciplinary Committee, Mr Mukaila Lamidi, popularly called Auxiliary, the park managers appended their signature to the rules and regulations of government which demanded honesty in collection and decency in operations.

The park managers were mandated to adhere to a stipulated collection of N300 from taxi/Micra while drivers of buses, both interstate and intra-city, are to pay N500 daily.

The undertaking read, “I shall strictly adhere to all rules and regulations laid down by the government. I shall ensure that I do my work in all honesty without cheating the government. I shall ensure that tickets issued to drivers are as indicated by the government.

“I shall ensure that I would not partake in the printing of fake tickets or do anything that will jeopardize government collection or exhaust drivers of illegal funds.

“I shall ensure that on no account will I partake in harassing drivers or subject them to inhuman treatment. I agree that I am responsible for doing my part in ensuring that my park is well managed at all times.”

Speaking, state Commissioner of Works and Transport, Professor Raphael Afonja, maintained that any park manager caught or reported beating people, collecting excessive money will be disengaged.

He strongly condemned notions that anyone was above the laws of the state, noting that state governor, Mr Seyi Makinde, was hell-bent on ensuring the security of all residents in the state.

Afonja stressed that the current government abhorred any form of thuggery from park managers in the state, vowing that breakers of the law will face the consequences.

“We will not tolerate any kind of thuggery from park managers in Oyo State. You are signing undertaking disclosing what you can do and what you can’t. You will face the consequences of indiscipline as nobody is above the law.

“This is not about park politics but about the security of the people that elected Governor Seyi Makinde. You must hold each other accountable and report erring member to the Chairman, Disciplinary Committee, Mr Mukaila Lamidi.

“If you are caught or reported beating people, collecting excessive money, we will make sure you are gone,” Afonja said.

The Oyo State Road Traffic Management Authority led by Dr Akin Fagbemi is charged with the responsibility to deal with erring park managers.

Adhoc Chairman of the taskforce in Oyo State, Mr Dotun Oyelade, said the rules and regulations were aimed at having a peaceful and sane motor parks system in the state.

Consultant in charge of producing the tickets, Dr Seun Abiola said his agency had developed an application that prints tickets for drivers which were verifiable by enforcement officers.

