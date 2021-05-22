One lesson I learnt during Ramadan

Ramandan, which is believed to be a period of numerous blessings and lessons, has come and gone. Some students of MEDMINA COLLEGE, Ibadan, shared some of the lessons they learnt while observing the 30-day fast.

Abdulsomad Muhammed, 13 yrs old, JSS 3

Fasting in the month of Ramadan is a very good thing. I learnt more on the recitation of the Holy Quran, being the word of Allah every Muslim tends to reflect upon. The Quran can teach many things and can lead us to Paradise if the teachings are adhered to. In addition, I also leant that Allah has made everything easy for the humanity, as he said in the Holy Quran that those with critical illness can skip fasting until they are fit to fast.

Ibrahim Aliyu, 14 yrs old, SSS 1

The lesson I learnt is that every action has a consequence. Therefore, one must think about every action one takes.

Shukroh AbdulGaniyy, 13 yrs old, SSS 1

I learnt from Ramadan to desist from listening to bad music. The period also helped me to pray my 5 daily Sitah at the right time. Moreover, it helped me to abstain from any form of wrong deed.

Rahama Abdullahi, 12 yrs old, JSS 2

The lesson I learnt during Ramadan was how to recite the Quran better. I stayed at home because my mummy instructed me that I must not go out until I complete three pages of the Quran every day. I also learnt that we should pray regularly.

AbdusSalam Adigun, 10 yrs old, JSS 1

The lesson I learnt during the month of Ramadan is to maximize the use of my time during the month of Ramadan and beyond. It is okay to play but it shouldn’t be excessive. Instead of playing all the time, it is better to read the Quran and reflect on the word of Allah.

AbdulQuyyum Olasunkanmi, 10 yrs old, JSS 1

The lesson I learnt in the month of Ramadan is that it is good to attend Islamic lectures ‘Tasfir.’

