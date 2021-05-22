Killing of cops, soldiers abnormal; we need their help now more than ever before —Rivers Neighbourhood Watch head

As the Rivers State Neighbourhood Safety Corps (Neighbourhood Watch) is set to commence full operation after initial setbacks arising from the constitutionality and status of the agency, Dr Uche Mike Chukwuma, a retired Assistant Commissioner of Police and Director General of the agency, speaks with ONYEMA GODWIN on the security of the state vis-a-vis the agency’s mandate.

How do you feel about the new dimension of insecurity in Rivers State with the recent attacks and killing of some soldiers and policemen?

I feel really bad that the peace, the serenity of Rivers State could be punctured by whoever it is that intends to embarrass us this way. Things we have been hearing from outside seem to be happening in our corridor. All true Rivers people, indigenes and other people who have been in the state with their families for a very long time, should be concerned and worried.

Today, they are gunning down uniformed policemen. They are gunning down uniformed soldiers. It is painful. It is an aberration. It is wrong to do that. These men and women have volunteered to serve the nation. They are doing their jobs. At this point in our history, without the police, without the army, without Customs, we can’t get it right. We need their help. Now we are fighting them. But then again, sometimes I blame those security operatives who allow themselves to become victims because at any point in time, you are in uniform, you are armed and on duty, you are supposed to be vigilant. But the problem is that some of us like to lose concentration on what we are supposed to be doing and concentrate on something that we are not supposed to be doing.

What steps are being taken by the state government to forestall a repeat, beyond the imposition of curfew?

I am happy that for the first time, Rivers people agree that we are not politicising the issue of security. The Neighbourhood Safety Agency is for preventive security and any decision in that direction pleases us. I was a preventive expert when I was in the police and I didn’t really believe in using guns to flush out criminals. I believe in rehabilitating criminals. I only used guns in operations where I had big challenges.

His Excellency has done the right thing by closing our borders. For now, all it we need to do is to give him our cooperation and ensure that those who have the responsibility to monitor the implementation do not abuse it. There is the tendency for people to see it as an opportunity to make money because they feel nobody is watching. They feel everybody is asleep. So, mechanisms should be put in place to supervise the supervisors of those borders.

What is the role of your agency in the enforcement of the curfew?

Our duty is purely intelligence gathering and sharing with senior security agencies. With our agents on the field, anything that we observe that is suspicious we will report appropriately. We are monitoring every aspect of security in the state.

Given your professional background, what have you noticed as the unique characteristics of security in Rivers State?

The major challenge was in 2006-2007 when we had militancy. We had confrontations and overcame them. The militancy period brought about the issue of bunkering. Then there was the problem of kidnapping. With intelligence, no doubt, they will be drastically reduced. I thank His Excellency for resuscitating the Neighbourhood Watch. First and foremost, he has depopulated the labour market. Youths are now getting employed. Their energies are being diverted from negative activities. They are being orientated to understand that you have to be patriotic and passionate about your state; you have to be ambassadors, advocates of the strengthening of our security.

How would you want the general public to help in securing the state?

If the society is secure, everybody is secure. If the society is secure, everybody will benefit from it, not minding the political party you belong to. A secure society attracts investors. When the society is secure and attracts visitors, even your children who are not employed will be employed, and when they are employed, their wellbeing would be improved. It will work for everyone positively. They call it multiplier effect. So, do not try to mix security with partisan politics. Don’t mix security with religion. Don’t tribalise security. That is it.

Number two, this is the only state in the country where everybody is welcome. I have gone round Nigeria. Anybody who wants to challenge me should come forward and challenge me. This is the only state where anybody that comes in is an indigene. In some states, as soon as you enter, they identify you by your car’s number plate. That is the truth. This is the most receptive state in the federation. So, if you are here, doing business here, visiting here, you should be able to look out for any situation you don’t like and let those who are supposed to manage security have information and see that they quell it before it happens. We are mainly interested in preventing insecurity because now that I have the opportunity to play my role in the improvement of security in the state, I intend to try as much as possible to gather enough information to prevent the occurrence of any unforeseen circumstances rather than reacting after crimes have been committed. Even if they are committed, because you cannot prevent hundred per cent, we dig deep to get information on the perpetrators so that they do not have another opportunity, which is exactly what the Neighbourhood Watch is all about and what we are doing now. You may not see us all over the state but we are all over the state. Our job is to salvage the state, take the security of the state in our hands because this is our land.

