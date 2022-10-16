One killed, five injured in rival cult clash in Jos

Latest News
By Isaac Shobayo - Jos
One killed, five injured in rival cult clash in Jos, Gunmen Plateau community kill,Man slumps, dies after drinking local gin in Plateau, 60-year-old woman killed, Storey building housing supermarket, offices collapses in Plateau, Plateau owes civil servants, Gunmen kill PDP member in Plateau, Shendam youths protest, Jos Main Market: Bagos Nine bandits, three vigilantes killed as residents repel attack on Plateau communities, Young lady found dead in Jos, Plateau community raises alarm, Two suspected kidnappers lynched, 21-year-old man killed as rival gangs clash in Plateau, Electricity cable vandal, Gunmen kill four mining workers in Plateau, Plateau Verification Committee, rescue kidnapped Plateau monarch, Kidnappers abduct Plateau district head, Irate youths attack monarch, OPSH rescues three kidnapped students of Plateau Polytechnic, Three female students of Plateau, Another 11 killed, Gunmen contact family of abducted Plateau traditional ruler, Towing vehicle driver electrocuted, injured in fresh Plateau attack, Senator empowers 200 youths, several houses burnt, Two killed in Plateau, NUP suspects foul play, Plateau killings underscore call, NGF condemns horrible, senseless killings in Jos, Jos attack, Orphanage home burnt, Plateau state, Mysterious deaths grips Jos, food poisoning, Plateau attack, herdsmen in plateau, gunmen in plateau, jss2 student, Another seven killed, Flood claims six lives, Gunmen kidnap Plateau, Two suspects arrested

An unidentified young man has been reportedly killed in a rival cult group clash and five others injured in Jos, Plateau State capital over the weekend.

Nigerian Tribune learnt that the clash occurred on Saturday night at about 7:30 pm at Gwarandok community as a result of a clash between rival cult groups leading to the death of one of the gang members.

It was gathered that the clash was a reprisal of a similar incident that had happened on Friday between the two groups at Namua Junction on Friday where some sustained fatal injuries.

The unfortunate scenario paralysed activities in the area as traders hurriedly locked up their shops while commercial tricyclists and motorists avoided the area for fear of being attacked

Also, a mob at Angwar Rukuba set ablaze an alleged motorcycle thief.

It was learnt that the young man was allegedly removed from the police out by the mob after his arrest by policemen.

Reports have it that he had stolen about ten motorcycles including the latest one found with him, which made a young man hanged himself in the area.

The motorcycle thief, according to eyewitnesses was burnt alive in the area.

The Plateau State Police Command, spokesman, DSP. Alfred Alabo who confirmed the incident on phone said one person was confirmed dead in the hospital, when the Police took them there, while the other is receiving treatment.

He hinted that Police has commenced an investigation to ascertain the cause of the clash.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 


 

You might also like
Latest News

Suppression of material facts: Court unfreezes Petralon’s 18 bank accounts

Latest News

N10.5m scholarship up for grabs as UBA Foundation extends NEC 2022 call for entries

Latest News

Supreme Court Justices urge Judicial officers to institutionalise justice

Latest News

Anambra APC reacts to Ngige’s comment on Tinubu

Comments
Front Page Today
Most Read

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More