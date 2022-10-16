One killed, five injured in rival cult clash in Jos

An unidentified young man has been reportedly killed in a rival cult group clash and five others injured in Jos, Plateau State capital over the weekend.

Nigerian Tribune learnt that the clash occurred on Saturday night at about 7:30 pm at Gwarandok community as a result of a clash between rival cult groups leading to the death of one of the gang members.

It was gathered that the clash was a reprisal of a similar incident that had happened on Friday between the two groups at Namua Junction on Friday where some sustained fatal injuries.

The unfortunate scenario paralysed activities in the area as traders hurriedly locked up their shops while commercial tricyclists and motorists avoided the area for fear of being attacked

Also, a mob at Angwar Rukuba set ablaze an alleged motorcycle thief.

It was learnt that the young man was allegedly removed from the police out by the mob after his arrest by policemen.

Reports have it that he had stolen about ten motorcycles including the latest one found with him, which made a young man hanged himself in the area.

The motorcycle thief, according to eyewitnesses was burnt alive in the area.

The Plateau State Police Command, spokesman, DSP. Alfred Alabo who confirmed the incident on phone said one person was confirmed dead in the hospital, when the Police took them there, while the other is receiving treatment.

He hinted that Police has commenced an investigation to ascertain the cause of the clash.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE