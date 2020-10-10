OndoDecides2020: I did not import thugs to Ondo ― Gov Bello

The Kogi State governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has said he did not import thugs to Ondo State for the governorship election.

This is coming following a statement released by the national campaign committee of the Peoples Democratic Party for the Ondo 2020 alleging that the governor imported thugs into Ondo State to rig the Saturday’s election.

The chief press secretary to the governor, Onogwu Muhammed on Saturday said “is not true. It can never be true.”

“It is important to put the records straight and make it abundantly clear that the said statement is fake, unfounded, spurious, politically motivated and mere figment of the writer’s imagination aimed at tarnishing the good image of the governor and by extension, good people of Kogi State.

“It is also important to emphasize that His Excellency, Governor Yahaya Bello, who is a true democrat and firm believer in free and fair elections; harbours no thug neither did he import any thug or thugs to Ondo State to rig or compromise the outcome of the forthcoming governorship election.

“As a democrat who firmly believes in the sanctity of the ballot and has demonstrated that by winning his reelection in a free and fair election, should not be dragged into public opprobrium through such satanic post and spurious allegations.

“It is also worth noting that Governor Bello’s role in the Ondo State gubernatorial elections which culminated with campaign rallies on Tuesday alongside other colleagues to drum up support for the re-election of one of their own, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu was based on his commitment as a dedicated party man.

“It necessary to remind the purveyors of fake news and misinformation that Governor Bello’s visit to Ondo State throughout this period is in the public domain as each of the visits was well reported in the media.

“It is quite unfortunate that some desperate elements who have viewed the outcome of the election as unfavourable are trying to weave a conspiracy theory linking the governor with alleged importation of thugs into Ondo State to rig the election.”

The governor noted that rather than focusing on the elections as expected of democrats, the PDP stalwart is spreading lies in order to wipe up the sentiment.

He, therefore, urged the members of the public to disregard the said statement by the PDP National campaign committee for Ondo 2020 as it is fake, unfounded and the last kick of a dying horse.