One person was feared killed by the police in the ENDSARS protest in Ogbomoso, Oyo State, held on Saturday.

The Ogbomoso protest was one out of three protests staged in Ogbomoso and Oyo town of the state.

However, the state police command said the police officers only used tear gas to disperse protesters who were hell-bent on attacking and gaining entrance into the Owode Ogbomoso Area Command/Police Station.

The Police, through the state public relations officer, Gbenga Fadeyi, said it did not fire a shot or kill any protester.

The police, in the statement, however, warned that it will not tolerate any breakdown of law and order, warning social miscreants to steer clear of the state.

The statement read, in part: “The Commissioner of Police wishes to state that the police allowed the protesters to express their feelings during the protest and they were not hindered in any form until when they started throwing stones into the Police premises and attempted to gain entrance into the premises.

“The Police, in turn, used tear gas to disperse them from gaining entrance into the Owode Ogbomoso Area Command/Police Station to disperse them and preventing them from gaining entrance and attacking the station.

“The Police did not fire a shot or kill any protester as widely circulated.

“He has equally warned social miscreants/disgruntled elements to steer clear of the state as the Police in Oyo State will not fold their arms and allow the breakdown of law and order, while he assures the good people of Oyo State to go about their lawful businesses without fear of molestations from any quarters.”

Meanwhile, the ENDSARS protest in Ibadan had Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, participating.

This comes after Nigerians had rebuked Abraham who wondered why she should not promote her new movie, ‘Fate of Alakada’ amid the burgeoning ENDSARS campaign.

Holding a public address system, she rallied support for calla for an end to SARS.

Bearing placards with various inscriptions, the protesters were chanted ‘EndSARS,’ ‘End police brutality’ as they marched around the state capital.

Abraham described herself as, “an instrument for change and a destiny implementer.”

The movie star posted videos clips of the protest on her Twitter page on Saturday.

Abraham said, “I am more than my movies, I am an instrument for change and a destiny implementer. You can do this. love you all. #EndSARS.”

