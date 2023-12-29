The new Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has been urged to seek out an experienced individual to appoint as his deputy as such is required to consolidate on the peace and progress in the state.

In a statement made available to the media in Abuja on Friday, a group of indigenes under the aegis of Ondo State Positive Thinkers, asserted that an experienced hand will help him to stabilize the state and bring about the necessary atmosphere to move it forward.

Meanwhile, Aiyedatiwa has commenced consultations over his choice of a deputy governor as he becomes the substantive governor following the death of former Governor Olurotimi Akeredolu on Wednesday after a protracted battle against prostate cancer.

On Thursday, Aiyedatiwa met with President Bola Tinubu in Lagos to brief him of his vision of governing the state.

In the statement signed by its President, Balogun Bodeola, the group observed that “the challenge before Aiyedatiwa right now is how to reconcile the already fractured state following the political crisis that engulfed the state in the last three months or so.

“We therefore call on Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa to avoid picking a deputy that would not add value to governance in the state.

“Mr. Governor needs a deputy that understands the political dynamics in the state and also a political stabilizer, a bridge builder that would help rebuild the already broken bridges in the state.

“Though some names have been thrown up and also behind the scene lobbying have been ongoing, we feel that the governor needs a grassroot politician who would help him settle down to work and also humble enough to help Mr. Governor galvernise the people of the state behind him.

“In this way, we want to suggest Hon. Victor Olabimtan who is not new to the Akeredolu-Aiyedatiwa camp.

“The 66 years old graduate of History, University of Lagos, is currently the Executive Chairman of State Universal Basic Education Board since 2022, hails from Supare-Akoko in Akoko South West Local Government Area of Ondo State.

“Olabimtan was the Director General for Akete in 2016 and he also played the same role during Akete re-election in 2020.

“A former Speaker of the State House of Assembly and one time governorship aspirant, Olabimtan has political contact across the state, which puts him in a better position to help the governor reconcile the already divided state.

“Olabitan, an astute politician and a grassroot mobiliser is the kind of person that the governor needs right now to help stabilise the state because of his reach and contacts.

“As a group seeking the best for Mr. Governor and the state, we believe that Olabimtan would be a political asset.

“With his experience and contact, we are rest assured that he would help the governor to quickly settle down in office. “

The group expressed delight at Aiyedatiwa’s promise to mobilize all stakeholders for the sake of the peace and prosperity of the state but stressed that this can only be achieved by choices he makes in choosing a deputy governor and members of the cabinet.

