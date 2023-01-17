Ondo govt harps on project prioritization, evaluation

Latest News
By Hakeem Gbadamosi - Akure
Ondo project prioritization evaluation,Ondo farmers Polytechnic land,Ondo businessman threat life ,Ondo curfew killings Ikare,Police arrest, Suspected kidnappers kill, Hoodlums on reprisal invade Ondo community, kill two, destroy farmland, burn houses, Kidnapped Ondo traditional , Man attempts suicide, Sanwo- Olu to commission , Pastor jailed 3 years , gunmen traditional ruler Ondo,Three teenagers allegedly gang-rape 14-year-old girl inside Ondo school, Gunmen kill two security guards in Ondo, Tricycle operator colleague Ondo,Family of kidnapped BEDC driver appeals to management, I set my step-children, Amotekun rescues six, Man sets five stepchildren ablaze in Ondo, Woman arraigned for allegedly killing tenant in Ondo, Protest in Ondo community over alleged plot to remove monarch, Man dies during sex romp in Ondo, ondo map, Tension in Ondo coastal
As part of efforts towards ensuring effective project prioritization, implementation and delivery, the Ondo State Government has commenced training of its workers in various ministries, departments and agencies on project prioritisation and the ability to access grants from foreign donors.

Speaking during the opening of the two-day workshop in Akure, the state capital, the Special Adviser on Union Matters and Special Duties, Mr Dare Aragbaiye, said the workshop was apt in acquiring monitoring and evaluation skills which were fast becoming relevant in the world, especially in terms of project management.

He said the workshop would expose the MDAs to a better understanding of their project scope and the impact it should have on society.

Aragbaye said the programme is designed to assist the government to deliver effectively the dividends of good governance to the people, saying if we work together, we achieve more in terms of development for the people of the state

According to him, the state government is working towards building the capacity of the MDAs and different sectors to know how to access available grants.

He noted that workers in the state do not have knowledge of how to access available grants, but said knowing how to access grants would enable the state to have access to more support in terms of grants and friendly loans for infrastructural development.

The Director-General of the Performance and Project Implementation Monitoring Unit (PPIMU), Babajide Akeredolu, said mapping has been carried out by the state government to identify all projects and reform for prioritization.

Akeredolu explained that the training would help the MDAs understand the objective of the government on Project Prioritization and properly structure projects within the state to meet international standards and also collect relevant documents related to the projects.

According to him, “The preliminary findings of the mapping and a literature review of the delivery units approach including prioritization approaches enabled to propose a set of criteria for the prioritization of the projects have been submitted by the Ondo State Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

“Based on the review of commonly used prioritization approaches and the limited availability of data, a multi-criteria method was adjudged most suitable and relevant for situations such as in the Ondo State delivery unit.”

Ondo Head of Service, Pastor Pastor Kayode Ogundele, said the era of abandoning government programmes and policies was gone.

Pastor Ogundele said the training was for the officers to have adequate knowledge of how to prioritise projects in the state.
READ FROM ALSO NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 

Discover Effective Natural Solution That Permanently Eradicate Hepatitis B&C, Fatty liver etc. Newly Improved organic Solution to Cure Every Liver Related Diseases.

You might also like
Latest News

Confusion as angry youths set police station ablaze in Niger

Latest News

NASENI, NMDC sign MoU to revamp iron, steel sector 

Latest News

Senate warns executives over passage of N23.7trilliion Ways and Means Restructuring

Latest News

Edo AG, assembly risk contempt trial over LGA administration – APC chieftain

Comments
Subscribe to e-Paper
E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune
Frontpage Today

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More