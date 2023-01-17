Ondo govt harps on project prioritization, evaluation

As part of efforts towards ensuring effective project prioritization, implementation and delivery, the Ondo State Government has commenced training of its workers in various ministries, departments and agencies on project prioritisation and the ability to access grants from foreign donors. Speaking during the opening of the two-day workshop in Akure, the state capital, the Special Adviser on Union Matters and Special Duties, Mr Dare Aragbaiye, said the workshop was apt in acquiring monitoring and evaluation skills which were fast becoming relevant in the world, especially in terms of project management. He said the workshop would expose the MDAs to a better understanding of their project scope and the impact it should have on society.

Aragbaye said the programme is designed to assist the government to deliver effectively the dividends of good governance to the people, saying if we work together, we achieve more in terms of development for the people of the state According to him, the state government is working towards building the capacity of the MDAs and different sectors to know how to access available grants. He noted that workers in the state do not have knowledge of how to access available grants, but said knowing how to access grants would enable the state to have access to more support in terms of grants and friendly loans for infrastructural development. The Director-General of the Performance and Project Implementation Monitoring Unit (PPIMU), Babajide Akeredolu, said mapping has been carried out by the state government to identify all projects and reform for prioritization. Akeredolu explained that the training would help the MDAs understand the objective of the government on Project Prioritization and properly structure projects within the state to meet international standards and also collect relevant documents related to the projects. According to him, “The preliminary findings of the mapping and a literature review of the delivery units approach including prioritization approaches enabled to propose a set of criteria for the prioritization of the projects have been submitted by the Ondo State Ministries, Departments and Agencies.