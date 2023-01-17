Reps task FG on alternative funding of federal roads

The House of Representatives on Tuesday underscored the need to source for alternative funding in the bid to reconstruct the dilapidated Bida-Zungeru Trunk A federal road in Niger State.

According to the lawmakers, the road on completion will be expected to open up the Western link of the country to the Zungeru Hydro Power Project which upon completion will generate 700 megawatts of electricity.

The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Saidu Abdullahi, on the urgent need for the Federal Government to provide an alternative funding source for the total reconstruction of Bida-Zungeru Trunk A road in Niger State.

In his lead debate, Hon. Abdullahi observed that the 92km Bida-Zungeru road is the preeminent link route between North and South-Western Nigeria which was first constructed by Costain West Africa in 1962 during the First Republic and reconstructed by the Babangida Administration in 1989.

“The House also notes that aside from the recent maintenance on some failed portion of the road through the COVID-19 Intervention by FERMA, no rehabilitation has been carried out on the trunk A road and its bridges (one-lane bridge) since it was rehabilitated over 30 years ago.

“The House is aware that Zungeru town plays host to the ongoing 700 megawatts Hydro Electric Power Station project embarked on by the Federal Government of Nigeria at the cost of $1.3 billion.

“The project is part of the Federal Government’s strategies to reposition power generation in phases in the Country and upon completion, will have the recognition of a strategic national asset.

“The House is also aware that the area from Bida to Zungeru is a major rice belt with huge potential for other agricultural produce that can hugely contribute to the Country’s drive at food security.

“The House is concerned that the road leading to this strategic national asset (the Zungeru Hydro Dam) in addition to the huge agricultural endowment of the area is in a total state of disrepair leading to road traffic accidents and heavy post-harvest losses and lowering the ability of farmers in these communities to monetize their farm produce.

“The House is also concerned that despite the approval of the Minister of Works & Transport for the redesign and reconstruction of the road, the amount captured in the 2023 Appropriation Act for the road is grossly inadequate and cannot make any significant impact on the project.

“The House recognized that if reconstructed, the road will open up the Western link of the country to the Zungeru Hydro Power Project which upon completion will generate 700 megawatts of electricity to meet close to 10% of the Nation’s total domestic energy need and have a positive impact on the country’s GDP through enhanced agricultural productivity and commercial activities in the area.”

In the bid to achieve the feat, the House tasked the Federal Ministry of Works & Housing, Federal Ministry of Finance, Federal Inland Revenue Services, and other relevant stakeholders to explore Executive Order 007 of 2019 (Road Infrastructure Development and Refurbishment Investment Tax Credit Scheme) to provide an alternative funding source to finance the total Reconstruction of Bida-Lemu-Wushishi-Zungeru Road in Niger State.

To this end, the House mandated the joint House Committee on Works, Finance, and Legislative Compliance to ensure compliance.