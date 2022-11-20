Ondo govt committed towards completing all ongoing projects ― Ondo HoS, Ogundele

The Ondo State Government has reiterated its commitment towards the completion of all ongoing and approved projects across the state before the expiration of the governor Rotimi Akeredolu-led administration in the state.

The State Head of Service, (HoS) Pastor Kayode Ogundele, stated this in Ikare Akoko in Akoko North East Local Government of the state while being conferred with the ‘Astute Administrator of the Century’ during the celebration of the year 2022 Ikare-Akoko Day.

Ogundele said the state government’s vision was to complete all ongoing projects, emphasising that there would be zero tolerance for project abandonment and said abandoning projects at this critical period in the country’s economic life is not cost-effective.

He noted that despite the economic situation the state government has been mobilizing contractors to the site to make life meaningful for the people of the state.

He said the present administration would continue to construct as many roads and invest in infrastructure in the state despite the lean resources available to the state.

Ogundele however, maintained that Akeredolu would fulfil all his electoral promises describing the governor as ‘Mr Talk and Do’ and said “I want to thank all of you for this great and singular honour of seeing me as worthy of being given this award today as a worthy son of Ikare.

“And I want to assure you that by God’s grace, we will continue to work on the development of this noble town. The state governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu is very committed not just to promise but to fulfilling what he promised.

“As you all know, he is Mr talk and do. So he has promised and you have outlined, I want to assure you that before this administration comes to a close, you will see the fulfilment of the promise by the grace of God.” He added

“As the Head of the Public Service of Ondo State, one glorious thing that I have as good news for all public servants is that by the end of this year, Ondo state will no longer be on the list of states that are owing salary”

The Olukare of Ikare, Oba Akadiri Momoh, commended Akeredolu for his giant strides in all spheres and particularly in safeguarding lives and properties through the establishment of the Amotekun Corps.

He emphatically appreciated Akeredolu for the dualization of Ikare township roads and the proposed dualization of the Okerigbo-Akungba road among others.

Also speaking at the occasion, the Chairman of the Ikare Day 2022 planning committee, Pastor Festus Olusegun, lauded the initiative of the dualized roads within the commercial nerve of Akoko land

He appealed to the government to expedite actions on the Awara dam project to ease access to portable water by the people as well as reposition the Alpha 3D factory to create more jobs for the teeming youths.

