Ondo final year student commits suicide

A 28-year-old final-year student of Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo (RUGIPO), Precious Arobo, has reportedly taken his own life over a troubled relationship.

The lifeless body of the young man, who was a Higher National Diploma (HND) II student of the institution, was found hanging in a bush very close to his residence.

According to a source, Arobo left a note behind before committing suicide by hanging himself, but the exact circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear.

The source, however, said the suicide note hinted at the late student’s emotional distress, which was linked to a troubled relationship.

It was gathered that his grieving parents have since buried him immediately after receiving the news of his death.

Some of his friends and colleagues described him as a kind and well-loved individual.

The source said, “He has been buried, and the parents were heartbroken over his death.”

Confirming the incident, the Ondo State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Olayinka Ayanlade, said the command has commenced an investigation and assured that the true cause of the suicide would be uncovered.

He said, “I can confirm to you that a case of suicide was reported at about 2200hrs on 18 June 2025 at the B Division Police Station, Owo. Upon receipt of the information, the DPO led a team of detectives to the scene of the incident, where the lifeless body of a young man, aged about 27 years, was found with a rope believed to have been used in the commission of suicide around his neck.

“The body was subsequently removed and deposited at the FMC morgue for preservation and autopsy.”

This tragic case comes less than a year after a similar incident involving a female student of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko (AAUA), Modupe Ayandare, who also reportedly died by suicide after a church vigil.

Ayandare, like Arobo, also left a suicide note before taking her life in an uncompleted building near the church.

