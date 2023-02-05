Hakeem Gbadamosi, Akure

Former militants from Ondo state have thrown their weight behind the re-election of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Ilaje/Ese-odo Federal Constituency in the forthcoming election, Hon. Kolade Akinjo.

Akinjo endorsement by the group under the auspices of United Sea-Wolf Avengers was announced by its leader, Deji Ehinmowo, during a press conference at the weekend.

Ehinmowo who solicited the votes of the electorate in the constituency said the support of the group for Akinjo was based on his achievements in educational and infrastructural developments, and poverty alleviation programmes for the people of the area.

He appealed to eligible voters to shun the use of hate speech and violent utterances, and deliberate on issues of performance.

“We’re supporting Akinjo, not because he is an Ilaje indigene, but because we have seen a better quality in him.

“Akinjo has invested so much in Ilaje/Ese-Odo Federal constituency in the areas of infrastructural development and human capital development.

“Today, there is evidence of road construction, provision of potable water, construction of footbridges and culverts, alleviation programmes among others in the constituency by Akinjo.

“We, the United Sea-Wolf Avengers, have started mobilising our members and resources across the constituency for the PDP candidate, Kolade Akinjo, due to his track records.

“Although, I’m a bonafide member of APC in Ondo state, but presently mobilising support for the PDP candidate, Kolade Akinjo, in the forthcoming election.

“We will take our campaigns to Ilaje Constituency 1(Ugbo), Ilaje Constituency 2(Mahin/Aheri/Etikan/ and Ese-Odo Constituency that make up Ilaje/Ese-Oso Federal constituency.





“And it is on records that Ilaje local government has over 120,000 registered voters, while Ese-Oso has about 60,000 voting strength,”

Ehinmowo said about 230 former agitators have commenced house-to-house campaigns for the PDP candidate as part of their efforts to ensure his victory in the election.

“We, the former agitators, are working in collaboration with Ilaje United Youths to canvas votes and support for the PDP candidate ahead of the election and secure his re-election,” he stated.

He lamented that there was no project instituted in the oil-producing communities of Ilaje recently by the government.

“It is disheartening, that the oil-producing communities in Ilaje did not fill the effect of the oil derivation funds disbursed to Ondo state recently,” the ex-militants leader said.

Akinjo, a former Special Assistant to President Olusegun Obasanjo on Students and Youth Affairs, is the lawmaker representing Ilaje/Ese-Odo Federal constituency.