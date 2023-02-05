By Adelowo Oladipo

A 38-year-old suspected ritualist from the neighbouring Republic of Benin identified as Abdulrahman Woru has been arrested by Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force attached to New Bussa Divisional Headquarters in Borgu local government area of Niger State.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that also allegedly recovered from his possession were exhibits suspected to be a human skull, three pieces of suspected human ribs, two idols, and a cash sum of 5,000 CFA of Benin republic currency, when a search was conducted in his residence at Babana area of the Council.

The suspect who was said to have claimed that he hails from Gbesewona village of Benin republic was said to have been arrested by Police Operatives attached to New- Bussa Divisional Hqtrs of the state Police Command on 24/01/2023 at about 1400hrs based on a tip-off by concerned citizens in the neighbourhood( names withheld).

Confirming the arrest of the suspect over the weekend in a statement made available to the newsmen in Minna, Niger State capital was the Police Public Relations Officer ( (PPRO) of the state Police Command, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, adding that Police operatives attached to New-Bussa Div arrested one Abdulrahman Woru, aged 38yrs of Gbesewona village of Benin Republic, but resides in Babana area of Borgu LGA.

Abiodun stated further that “the suspect was arrested at Babana for being suspected to be in possession of a human skull, and when a search was conducted in his house, a human skull, three pieces of suspected human ribs, two idols and Cash sum of 5000 CFA of Benin Republic currency were recovered”.

The statement further narrated that during interrogation, he was said to have confessed that the human skull recovered from him allegedly belonged to him.

“He claimed that he migrated from Benin Republic to Nigeria about four years ago for his business, without any immigration document, and that he is a traditional medicine practitioner.

“He further claimed that he recently travelled to Benin Republic and while on his way coming back, before entering Nigeria, he saw a bag on the road, picked and checked, and discovered the skull,” said the PPRO, Wasiu Abiodun, a Deputy Superintendent of Police( DSP

The Police Image Maker stated further that the suspect was quoted as saying that ” he( the suspect) tied it on his motorcycle and took it home, because he believed it will be useful for his work, and he did not report to the Police”.

The statement however assured that the suspect will soon be arraigned before a court of competent jurisdiction for prosecution.





Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Niger State Command CP Ogundele J. Ayodeji, has expressed appreciation for the support of Nigerlites and members of the public.

The Police Boss thereby urged Nigerian residents in the State not to relent by informing the Police whenever they see something strange in their environment for quick intervention by law enforcement agents