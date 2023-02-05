Jacob Segun Olatunji | Abuja

The Police Service Commission has approved the appointment of three Assistant Inspectors General of Police, AIGs to the rank of Deputy Inspectors General of Police, DIGs.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday by the Spokesperson for the Commission, Mr Ikechukwu Ani.

According to the statement, “the new DIGs are expected to fill the vacant duty posts created due to the retirements of three DIGs representing the North Central, North East and North West geopolitical zones

“AIG Hafiz Mohammed Inuwa, the Force Secretary, will be replacing retired DIG Mustapha Dan- Daura for the North West slot. DIG Dan- Daura retired on the 15th of January this year. AIG Aji Ali Janga from North East will replace DIG Zanna Mohammed Ibrahim who retired on the 26th of November 2022, while AIG Adeleke Adeyinka Bode of North Central will replace DIG Sanusi Lemu who retired on the 31st of January this year”.

The statement pointed out that the approval of the appointments of the new DIGs was in furtherance of the sustainability of the defined succession policy in the Nigeria Police.

According to it, the new appointments were part of the decisions of the reconvened 18th Plenary Meeting of the Commission which was held in Abuja last week Thursday and Friday respectively and chaired by Justice Clara Bata Ogunbiyi JSC rtd acting Chairman of the Commission.

This came as the Commission also suspended the promotion of eight Commissioners of Police to the rank of Assistant Inspectors General and 11 Deputy Commissioners of Police to the next rank of Commissioners due to their failure to appear before it for the mandatory promotion interview.

According to it, ” the Commission had sent invitations to the Officers to appear before it for the usual interaction to ascertain their suitability and capability for the new Offices.

“The Commission expressed surprise on their failure to honour the Invitation especially as the 2023 general elections are just days away.”

It further explained that the Commission approved the promotion of 10 Assistant Commissioners of Police to the next rank of Deputy Commissioners; 17 Chief Superintendents of Police to Assistant Commissioners and 301 Superintendents of Police to Chief Superintendents while 47 skipped Deputy Superintendents of Police from previous recommendations to the Commission were also promoted to Superintendents of Police as 665 Assistant Superintendents of Police were promoted to Deputy Superintendents of Police.





According to it, the recommendations for ACP Nwamanna Nelson , SP Iliyas Casmir and SP Alheri Mamman were also endorsed and the Officers were promoted to their next ranks after they were absolved of any Pending Disciplinary Matter (PDM).

The statement said that Justice Ogunbiyi charged the newly promoted Officers to give their best to the service of their nation especially now that Nigeria would be going to the polls to elect new leaders.