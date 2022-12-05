Ondo community expresses concern over abduction of Monarch

•As kidnappers reduce ranson to N10m

By Hakeem Gbadamosi -Akure
The people and residents of the Oso community of Ajowa Akoko, in Akoko North West Local Government Area of Ondo State, have expressed concern over the kidnap and continued disappearance of the traditional ruler of the community, Oba Clement Jimoh, who was abducted some four days ago.

This is just as the abductors of the monarch reduced the ransom for the release of the traditional ruler from N100m to N10, while the people of the community raised alarm over the safety of the kidnapped monarch.

Rising from a crucial security meeting of the leaders and stakeholders from the area, in Oke Agbe, called for the deployment of security personnel to the area with modern security gadgets.

The Chairman of the local government, Ayodele Akande, said that since the traditional ruler was whisked away to an unknown destination, the residents of the community had been searching for him without success.

He assured the people of the community that the traditional ruler would be released unhurt and said security men have been combing the forest to fish out the kidnappers.

Speaking on behalf of the traditional rulers in the local government, Zaki of Arigidi, Oba Yisa
Olanipekun expressed worry over the fate of the abducted monarch who was forcefully taken away from his palace to an unknown destination by some gunmen.

The people of the community who fingered some strange elements behind the abduction of the traditional ruler called on them to ensure the release of the monarch within the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, a relative of the monarch, Emmanuel, disclosed that the abductors of the traditional ruler had reduced the ransom to N10m from N100m and threatened to eliminate their victim if they fail to pay the ransom.

He appealed to the state government, security agents and members of the public to assist in securing the release of the traditional head of Oso

Some gunmen in the late hour of Thursday invaded the palace of the monarch and dragged him out of the palace and whisked him away.

The suspected kidnappers who invaded the palace around 11:30 pm started shooting sporadically immediately after they gained entrance into the palace and whisked the traditional ruler away to an unknown location.

