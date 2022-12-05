NDE disburses N100,000 to 42 unemployed youths in Borno

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has disbursed the sum of One hundred naira (N100,000) loan each to 42 youths in Borno State to embark on sustainable agricultural development.

Speaking during the flagging off ceremony on Monday in Maiduguri, the Director General of NDE, Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo, said the loan was to tackle unemployment boost and sustain agricultural development in the state.

According to him, the beneficiaries are now equipped with agricultural skills while the fund will help them to be economically self-reliant.

Fikpo who was represented by the state coordinator, Mohammed Muktar, noted that the target of the programme was not only to create more jobs but equipped the beneficiaries with the needed skills in modern agriculture for national economic growth.

“They are graduates trained in various fields of Sustainable Agricultural Scheme (SADTS).

Also speaking, Malam Yusuf Abdullahi, the programme facilitator from NDE headquarters, Abuja, warned the beneficiaries that the money is given to them as loans that must be paid in instalments.

“So, take advantage of the opportunity to transform your lives and ensure timely payment for the next candidates to benefit the same you do.”

He also said the directorate has a monitoring mechanism to ensure that people use the fund for the purpose it was intended.

One of the beneficiaries, Saleh Adam, thanked the NDE for the loan and promised to pay it back on time.

According to him, agriculture has the potential to create massive employment and take unemployed youths off the streets.

