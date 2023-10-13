The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, highlighted that the institution’s International Week serves as a crucial platform to challenge negative perceptions about Nigeria and its citizens.

Ogunsola made these remarks during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lagos.

The university initiated International Week with the theme “Breaking the Borders of Partnership,” commencing on Monday.

The event marked its third instalment and welcomed no fewer than 17 representatives from various foreign universities and embassies.

At the opening ceremony, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Dundee, U.K., Prof. Iain Gillespie, was the keynote speaker. Nigeria’s Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, among others, was also in attendance.

Ogunsola stated, “The essence of this event is to bring our partners together to meet with us on our own soil. The Nigerian narrative outside is not always positive.”

“We realised a long time ago that communication through email, Zoom, WhatsApp, or other social media platforms doesn’t provide a complete experience. This event offers us a chance to experience and showcase who we are.”

“It is also an opportunity for us to increase engagement. When you haven’t met someone face-to-face, there’s always a certain distance. But when you bring them in, they meet us, and they get to see Nigeria and its citizens.”

“In my discussion with the Vice-Chancellor of Dundee, we exchanged ideas and knowledge that will undoubtedly benefit our institutions and citizens of both countries.”

“So, when they hear inaccurate information in the news, they can compare that with what they witnessed, especially as some are visiting for the first time.”

She emphasised that bringing them in is crucial because many individuals may not have firsthand information about the university’s knowledge-based resources and operations.





“I am yet to meet anybody who doesn’t feel that the university is not just great, but exceptionally great. What we keep hearing from these people is that we must tell our stories better.”

“We’ve learned that we need professional assistance to effectively articulate our story,” she said.

Ogunsola shared that the key takeaway from her dialogue with the keynote speaker was that successful partnerships are built on recognising the value of each other.

According to her, in a true partnership, the perception of one party being inferior or merely providing assistance to the other should not exist.

“We are not inferior to anyone, and they shouldn’t see themselves as helping us. We know who we are, what we bring to the table, and what we can contribute.”

“We can confidently say that our alliance with Dundee positions us as strategic and equal partners. This means we will co-design, co-research, and decide the questions we want to answer.”

“I believe when the world acknowledges the value of Africa, that is when the world will truly prosper.”

“I recently came across a quote that stated the world cannot prosper until Africa prospers, and that is indeed true.”

“Apart from our abundant mineral resources, we also possess the largest population of young people. If we don’t invest in their future, it could pose a significant challenge.”

“The rest of the world is generally ageing; who will take over? Therefore, it’s in their best interest to see us as equal partners and collaborate with us in development,” the Vice-Chancellor expressed.

