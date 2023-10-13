Nigeria has been ranked the second-most prayerful country on earth. Afghanistan was ranked first with a 96 per cent prayer rate.

According to the Pew Research Centre, Nigeria took second position with a 95 per cent prayer rate.

The Pew Research Centre is a non-partisan American think tank based in Washington, D.C.

Recall that in 2019, Pew Research Centre’s surveys conducted between 2008 and 2017 revealed Nigeria as the most prayerful country.

Meanwhile, the likes of China (1%), the UK (6%), Switzerland (8%), Austria (8%), Czechoslovakia (9%), Germany (9%), Estonia (9%), France (10%), and Denmark (10%) are the least prayerful.

Below is the full list from the recent survey of the most prayerful countries:

1. Afghanistan: 96%

2. Nigeria: 95%

3. Algeria: 88%

4. Senegal: 88%

5. Djibouti: 87%





6. Iran: 87%

7. Iraq: 87%

8. Niger: 87%

9. Indonesia: 84%

