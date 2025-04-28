2027: Youths group urges Aliyu Kombat to declare for Gombe guber poll

Engr. Aliyu Mohammed Kombat, a philanthropic politician, has been urged to declare his intent to contest for the office of Governor of Gombe State in 2027.

The call was made on Monday, against the backdrop of agitation for the 2027 general elections which is gradually picking up, by a group, Gombe State Youths Discussion Cycle, after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of aspirations across the state.

Addressing a press conference in Gombe on Monday, the group stated, “Engr. Aliyu Mohammed Kombat’s track record speaks for itself.

“His unwavering commitment to the development and empowerment of the youths in Gombe State is unparalleled.”

“Through his kind gestures, he has touched lives across the state, reaching even the most remote areas.

“His integrity, dedication, and passion for human empowerment make him the ideal candidate to lead our state to the next level of development.

Amtai Ali Sa’idu, Secretary of the Gombe State Youths Discussion Cycle, stated, “We, the youths of Gombe State, believe that Engr. Aliyu Mohammed Kombat is the leader we need.

“A leader who has consistently demonstrated his love for the people and his willingness to make a positive impact.

“We are blessed to have him among us, and we believe that his leadership would be a game-changer for our state.”

He stressed that, “Our call to Engr. Aliyu Mohammed Kombat is simple: we need him to come and pilot the affairs of Gombe State. We need a leader who is committed to development without rancor or discrimination.”

“A leader who understands the needs of the youth and is dedicated to empowering them. Aliyu Mohammed Kombat fits this description perfectly.

Amtai Ali Sa’idu added, “To our fellow youths, we say: let us rally behind one of our own. Let us support Aliyu Mohammed Kombat’s bid for governor and work together to build a brighter future for Gombe State.

“We are confident that with his leadership, we can achieve great things and take our state to new heights.”

“To Engr. Aliyu Mohammed Kombat, we say: we are ready to support you fully.

“We believe in your vision, your leadership, and your commitment to the people of Gombe State.

“We urge you to consider our call and join the race for governor in 2027.”

