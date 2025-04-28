2027: I’m not bothered by govs’ defection to APC — El Rufai

…says Sanwo-Olu, myself couldn’t deliver Kaduna, Lagos to Tinubu in 2023

Former Kaduna State Governor and chieftain of the Social Democratic Party, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, has dismissed the wave of defections to the ruling All Progressives Congress, saying he is unbothered.

Speaking to journalists in Kano, the former Kaduna State Governor maintained that the real power to determine the fate of candidates in the next general elections lies with the people.

“As far as I’m concerned, the defection of high-profile politicians is not the issue.”

“These defections are good for headlines and to sell newspapers, but politically on the ground, if you don’t have the people, your profile means nothing.

“We want to return politics to the people, not to godfathers or so-called high-profile politicians.”

The former governor insisted that the defection of all governors would not change the will of the Nigerian electorate.

He recalled that, as a sitting governor himself, he and his erstwhile colleague, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, could not deliver Kaduna and Lagos to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who was the party’s presidential candidate in the last general elections.

“A governor has only one vote. Nigerians have millions. If the people say no, it’s over.”

“Even the president had a sitting governor and still lost Lagos. I was governor of Kaduna State.

“I fought hard to deliver the president in my state, but I lost. Governors don’t determine election results — the people do.”

The former governor expressed confidence that the SDP would serve as the best alternative to the APC and the PDP, noting that both the ruling and main opposition parties have been hijacked by powerful forces.

“I believe the SDP can recreate a major political force in Nigeria. Nigerians are yearning for a credible alternative — a new brand of politics, new faces, and a new style of governance.”

“The APC started well but ended up being pocketed by one or two individuals. We want to avoid that in the SDP.

“We are building a party that no one owns, that offers a level playing field for all aspirants.”

Mallam Nasir El-Rufai further disclosed that there are concerted efforts to strengthen the SDP, targeting the registration of three million voters in Kano State alone.

“We are currently focused on building the party from the grassroots.”

