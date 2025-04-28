Delta PDP’s defection to APC, political tsunami — Tinubu

…it is not defection, but movement — Oborevwori

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has described the massive defection of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and the entire family of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State to the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a political tsunami of unimaginable proportions that has never happened in the history of the country.

Tinubu stated this in Asaba on Monday, where he received the governor and his predecessor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, amidst a rousing welcome, as the venue, the Cenotaph, was overflowing with former PDP faithful who came from the 25 local government areas, even as 26 APC governors were in attendance.

Represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, Tinubu lauded Governor Oborevwori and Senator Okowa for the cordial relationship between them and for leading members of the PDP to the APC.

He said, “What can be greater than the promise of this day? This is a political tsunami of unimaginable proportions that has never happened in the history of the South-South region and barely in the history of this country.

“A political tsunami of this proportion has never happened where all the members of the upper chamber of the National Assembly are in the APC.

“The Speaker and all the members of the House of Assembly. So many members of the House of Representatives, the governor and his entire cabinet, and 500 councillors across the 25 local government areas of this great state. What testimony do you have greater than this?

“The true measure of a political party lies not merely in the industry, the very name of its members, but in the conviction. It is, in fact, among those who once stood across from them.

“This vindication is even more fundamental. When those who once saw us as outsiders and opponents cross the lines of difference to become part of the enduring family we have built.

“This historic day, therefore, is both a celebration of the enduring promise of the APC and a tribute to the vision, courage, and foresight of the great giants we have come to welcome into the hall of fame of our political party, along with their devoted followers who are joining us today.

“I want to pay special tribute to Senator Ifeanyi Okowa for the wonderful relationship that exists between him and his successor.

“Senator Okowa, you are indeed a great leader, and Governor Oborevwori, for embracing him, for treating him with respect and decorum, you are even a greater leader,” he said.

“We are here with our unshaken belief in the power of collaboration, the understanding that we are stronger together than we can ever be apart.

“What sets the APC apart is not an illusion of uniformity; it is our acceptance that differences are inevitable and that greatness lies in managing them.

“Our tables have always been tables of dialogue, places where every member, no matter how big or small, is welcome to air their grievances.

“Your Excellencies Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and the other great men and women, we welcome you to the APC today.

“I bring them the warm assurance of His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, and all members of the APC.

“Now that you have come, we are all co-owners because, according to the constitution of the party, the governor of the party is the leader of the party in the state; this is now as much your party as it is ours.

“You have brought to us a wealth of experience, a breadth of wisdom, and a measure of strength for which we shall always remain grateful.

“This is a declaration that the strength of our great nation is alive, a spirit that brings your personal ambition, your party alliance, and sees the larger set of history.

“Nigeria is greater than all of us, and what we do here today is a step towards strengthening our promise. We welcome you, Your Excellency, not as defectors but as brothers and sisters who have found your rightful place amongst us.

“We welcome you not as guests but as family. We welcome you as fellow architects of a better Nigeria, and may this day be remembered not just for what it signifies today but for the enduring fraternity and vision it sows for tomorrow.”

Responding, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori described the defection as a historic movement in the best interest of the state.

He pledged to unify the party to ensure total victory for the party in the coming elections.

“What you have seen here today is a movement; it’s not a defection, it’s a movement. We have done consultation with the National Assembly, with leadership, and with stakeholders at the state level, at the senatorial level, at the local government level, at the ward level, and we all decided that we must all join.

“This is Delta State; we cannot carry last. When we stand for something, we remain committed to it. We have been in opposition for almost 10 years.

“Do we need that? Mr. President has supported us, he has shown us love. We cannot face him in 2027 to work against him. That love that he has shown to us in Delta State, we need to reciprocate it.

“We cannot do it in our own party. You have to be inside to do it, and to do it well. We have to do it in our own party.

“When you consult widely you see everybody will come with you, and you can see that the love is organic. You can see my relationship with governors; you see all the governors here.

“You see the large numbers of governors — yesterday nine came and slept; today see all of them here. I want to bless all of you, I want to thank all of you.

“This is a movement; this is not defection. We have agreed we will move together and when we move together, what is in the national, we will be able to grab it.

“Our members in the National Assembly, they are all the next. They have agreed they will all defect on the floor of the house. Mr. Speaker, and we have justification to move.

“All of us want to be in the Renewed Hope Agenda, which is in line with my MORE Agenda.

“For us in Delta State, it’s a statement, and I believe other governors will join because it’s a movement, and when you have a movement, you don’t fail.

“There are some things people say in newspapers, that there is confusion, there is a faction.

“As I have come, there will be no faction again. Let me tell you, APC is not like PDP. The governor takes charge, and we are taking charge.

“I don’t believe in any faction; everybody must queue, and we will unite the party to move this state forward for the benefit of our people and to bring development, peace and unity to our state and Nigeria.”

The National Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Ganduje, applauded the cordial relationship between the Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, and his predecessor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa.

Ganduje said the National Working Committee of the party was highly impressed because of the cordial relationship existing between the predecessor and successor, which, according to him, is very difficult to see in the country.

“So, we have to thank Dr. Okowa for that good relationship. Ladies and gentlemen, my job is very important, which is accepting, welcoming, and also embracing the governor and the people of Delta State into our great party, the APC.

“Mr. Governor, what I would like to tell you while accepting you into our party is that our core value in APC is progressive leadership, and coincidentally, from what we have seen on the ground in respect of your programmes and your projects, you are a progressive Governor.

“So, we are welcoming you for coming home. We believe in progressive ideas, we believe in proximity, interacting with different levels of our party; we believe in openness, we believe in internal democracy, we believe in self-accountability, and we thank you for coming in,” he said.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum and Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma, said the ceremony was quite historic and special in the life of the APC as a political party in Nigeria.

Senator Uzodinma, who disclosed that members of the APC were happy with the new political development in Delta State, said that the party meant well for the country.

“We are here to identify with you. We, therefore, urge all Deltans to continue to support their Governor as he consolidates on the achievements his administration has recorded so far,” he added.

On his part, the immediate past Governor of the state, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, explained that the decision to change political direction was made for the common good and in the best interest of the state.

“It was not about personal ambitions but the need to connect to Abuja, where significant goodwill and resources exist, especially since the state is a major contributor.”

Reflecting on his experience as a former governor in opposition, Okowa emphasised that while Governor Sheriff Oborevwori is performing well, aligning with Abuja would strengthen his efforts.

“After thorough consultations with stakeholders, it was clear that a bold, strategic, and patriotic move was necessary for the state’s future.”

He stressed the importance of unity among all members, both old and new, encouraging everyone to embrace each other and work together with a shared purpose.

He called for strong support for both the President and the Governor, believing that this unity would allow them to dominate the political landscape of Delta State.

The ceremony was attended by 16 governors of the APC, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu, among others.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE