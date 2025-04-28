2027: Igbo traditional rulers pledge support for Tinubu’s re-election bid

Traditional rulers across Igbo land in the South East have pledged to deliver at least 70 percent of the region’s votes to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 general elections.

Operating under the aegis of the Ndi Igbo Progressive Traditional Rulers Council, the monarchs—led by their chairman, His Royal Majesty, Eze Nnamdi Oforegbu from Abia State—made the pledge during a courtesy visit to the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, in Umuahia, the Abia State capital, over the weekend. They stated that President Tinubu has positively impacted the South East economy.

Speaking on behalf of the traditional rulers, Oforegbu said their mission was to express profound gratitude to President Tinubu for the establishment of the South East Development Commission (SEDC), which they believe will accelerate the region’s infrastructural development.

They also commended the Deputy Speaker for his legislative ingenuity, particularly his efforts in sponsoring the bill that led to the creation of the Commission.

The monarchs offered their royal blessings and prayed to God for greater wisdom and political growth for him.

He said:

“We are here to thank you. You’re doing more than we expected—that has never happened before. We’ve not seen this kind of good work before.

“You sponsored a bill that enabled us to get the South East Development Commission (SEDC). We’ve never seen anything like it. We are praying to the Almighty God to bless you.

“We are grateful to President Bola Tinubu for appointing our sons and brothers as the pioneer heads of the SEDC. As you promoted our brothers, God will also raise you beyond your imagination.

“We are here to thank you for all you’ve done and to show our support to Mr. President. Continue the good work. It shall be well with you. You’ve shown capacity, and that’s why I said there must be continuity—from this ladder to the next.

“We want to meet the President to also thank him. He made one of our own Deputy Speaker, gave us the SEDC, and provided many other developments and appointments to Ndi Igbo.

“We assure him of 70 percent of our votes in the next election. We promise you we are behind you. Keep succeeding. If there’s anywhere you need us to speak, let us know and we will be there. We see all you are doing. We are with you. May God bless you.”

In his response, the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, commended the traditional rulers for their decision to support the President in 2027.

He emphasized that the President’s actions toward the South East, including the appointment of Igbo sons to key positions, warrant their loyalty.

He said:

“The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is an example of loyalty and a rewarder of loyalty. He doesn’t forget anything you do for him. If you give him a cup of water, even after 10 years, he will remember and reward you.

“You saw how he fought during the election and how we stood for him.

“For eight years before him, Igbos did not occupy any position in the leadership succession ladder of the country. We were nowhere for eight years. They kept telling us that we don’t have votes. Yet, he remembered us—gave us the Deputy Speakership; gave us the Chief of Naval Staff, who controls the waterways, including the oil and gas that Nigeria depends on; and gave us the Minister of Works.

“And I know that with your promise as traditional rulers, we will deliver nothing less than 70 percent of our votes to him. We will no longer waste our votes; we will invest them. And I’m sure Mr. President will be very happy.”

Kalu also reassured the traditional rulers of the parliament’s commitment to assigning them a constitutional role, recognizing their crucial contributions to national unity, peace, and security.

“Let me also inform you that we are fighting to give you a place in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. We will give you a voice because you are doing a lot—traditional rulers are doing a lot for national unity and cohesion, as well as for the peace and security of our rural communities. The President also holds traditional rulers in very high esteem,” the Deputy Speaker added.