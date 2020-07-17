Ondo 2020: APC Reconciliation committee meets stakeholders in Ondo
•Adopting indirect primary will lay basis foundation to challenge the election ― Olusola Oke
Ahead of the next Monday governorship primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, the Reconciliation Committee put in place for the state, led by Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Bello, on Friday met with all the stakeholders.
Speaking to newsmen, Bello said members of the Committee were in the state with the sole aim of reconciling all aggrieved members of the party to ensure victory for the party in the next governorship election.
He said the main assignment of the Committee is to mediate and reconcile all the warring factions within the party but not to determine the mode of primary for the party.
Some leaders of the party in the state which include the former deputy governor of the state, Alhaji Alli Olanusi, aspirants for the forthcoming primary and other stakeholders are in attendance
Some of the aspirants include the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, Ife Oyedele, Bukola Adetula, Sola Iji, Jumoke Anifowose, Awodeyi Akinsehinwa, Olusola Oke, while other aspirants sent their representatives to the meeting.
Speaking with newsmen, Oyedele said they have all resolved to stay and work towards the victory of the party and said: “We are all party men and our interest is in the development of the party.”
Also speaking, Chief Oke said the party should yield to the demands of all the aspirants on the direct mode of primary to ensure victory for the party in the next governorship election in the state.
Speaking on the visit of the reconciliation Committee, Oke said there was nothing different in what the party had been doing in the past to bring all the aggrieved members together.
Oke while reacting to the mode of primary to be adopted by the party in the state, said adopting the indirect mode of the election has laid the foundation upon which the aspirants would challenge the outcome of the exercise in court, describing it as a wasted effort.
According to him, there must be a congress by the party to elect delegates that will participate in the indirect mode of primary but noted that there was no congress organised by the party and indirect mode should not be used for the party’s primary.
Oke, however, said he would participate in the primary election irrespective of the mode of primary adopted by the party and said “I won’t boycott the election on Monday so that I can have the locus to challenge it.
“I don’t boycott any election. It is not in my character and is not advisable.
“Under the electoral law if you boycott or you don’t participate, you cannot challenge the outcome, so I am not going to boycott the election.
Meanwhile, some APC aspirants boycotted the meeting with the reconciliation committee.
