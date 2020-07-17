Remember your campaign promise to us, construct our road, Residents of Gwallameji beg Bauchi Gov

Residents of Gwallameji, a suburb of Bauchi metropolis hosting Federal Polytechnic and WAEC office have reminded Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir of his campaign promise to construct a road that will open up the area.
The community while conducting Journalists round the terrible condition of the only road in the area especially now that the rains have reached the pick lamented that the area is now not accessible as the road has been washed away.
The Community Leader, Sanusi Sani who spoke on behalf of the residents stressed the need for government to immediately come to their aid before the area will become completely cut off.
Sanusi Sani lamented further that residents of the area are always finding it difficult to either come out or go in anytime it rained saying that the development has made the area to become an eyesore.
He, therefore, appealed to the Governor to remember his promise when he visited the area during the 2019 gubernatorial election campaign saying that, “we have given the Governor the required votes, we are waiting for him to fulfil his own part of the deal”.
Another Leader of the residents, Mr Okesina who said that he has lived in the area in the last 30 years lamented that lack of good road has remained the bane of development of the area.
He too appealed to the Governor to come to the aid of the residents by constructing the only access road linking the area with Bauchi metropolis.
The road if constructed will link several villages and settlements in the area with Bauchi metropolis considering the population of the area with the number of students residing there.
