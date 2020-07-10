Ondo 2020: 11 APC aspirants kick against indirect primary

All the aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming governorship election in Ondo State, have kicked against the indirect mode of primary for the party.
The aspirants numbering eleven have, however, sent a formal letter to the party’s Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee (CEONCPC) rejecting the indirect mode of primary for the July 20 gubernatorial primary
All the aspirant except Governor Rotimi Akeredolu who is seeking for re-election did not append his signature on the formal letter submitted to the office of the National Chairman of the party in Abuja.
In the letter dated 8th July 2020, titled: “Why indirect primary cannot be an option for Ondo State Governorship Primary Election,” which was submitted by one of the aspirants, Chief Olusola Oke, on behalf of others at the National Chairman’s office at about 3:15 pm expressed displeasure over the mode of primary to be adopted by the APC in the state.
Those who rejected the indirect mode are Joseph Olusola Iji; Odimayo Okunjimi; Olayide Owolabi Adelami; Issacs Kekemeke; Olusola Oke Alex; lfeoluwa Olusola 0yedele and Olajumoke Olubusola Anifowoshe.
Others are: Awodeyi Akinsehinwa Akinola Colinus, Olubukola Adetula, Dr.Abraham Olusegun Michael and Dr. Nathaniel Adojutelegan.
It was gathered that the aspirants were reacting to a Thursday statement by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that the indirect mode of the primary election has been approved for the party’s July 20 governorship primary.
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!
STAY STRONGER, LONGER AND SATISFY MADAM LIKE NEVER BEFORE WITH THIS NATURAL SUPPLEMENTS WITH NO SIDE EFFECTS. CLICK NOW.
SHOCKING! PREMATURE, SMALL DICKED CIVIL SERVANT REVEALS ANCIENT NATURAL SECRET THAT MYSTERIOUSLY JERKED HIS DEAD MANHOOD TO LIFE WITH STIFF ROCK HARD ERECTIONS AND A FULL SIZE
AT LAST! QUICK RELEASE AND SMALL CUCUMBER FINALLY OVER.SCREW IYAWO HARD ALL NIGHT LONG TILL SHE SCREAMS YOUR NAME BECAUSE OF YOUR NEW LONG LASTING BIG STRONG HEAVENLY DICK