At least 18 travellers were reportedly kidnapped around the Irun Akoko/Imesi Ekiti road on Saturday evening while returning from a party in Ekiti State.

It was gathered that the incident happened around 6 pm on Saturday while they were returning from the party.

A source explained that the kidnapped victims were from the Irun Akoko, Ikare Akoko, and Ekiti communities, while some of them were caterers who had gone to cook at a party.

The source explained that a young boy escaped from the kidnappers while his mother and her staff were not lucky, and they were whisked into the forest by their abductors.

Residents of the community are now living in fear following the abduction of 18 people, and the incident has been reported to the security operatives in the area.

Narrating his ordeal, the victim, Toyin Ogunyemi, who escaped, said the kidnappers had not contacted the family of the victims for ransom to secure their freedom.

A community leader, however, disclosed that soldiers and the Amotekun Corps from Ekiti and Ondo State, with the cooperation of local vigilantes, are currently combing the forests to rescue the victims.

Confirming the incident, the State Commander of Amotekun, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, said his men have been combing the forests in the area, assuring that the victims will soon receive their freedom.

Adeleye said, “My men and soldiers from Ekiti are combing the forest, but the hoodlums did not kidnap the 18 passengers in the bus.

“Some of the passengers escaped themselves, while our men and soldiers recovered some of the victims in the night. Our men have combed the forest as we speak.”

The State Police spokesperson, Funmi Odunlami, who also confirmed the incident, said the incident was reported at the police station in Irun Akoko.

She said, “Four people came to the station and reported that while on their way from Ado Ekiti to Ikare at Oyinmo Camp, Irun-Ado Ekiti Road, they were attacked by unknown gunmen.

“But they escaped through the bush; a police search team has been deployed to the area.

She assured that the victims would be rescued soon, saying detectives from the state police are combing the forest.

