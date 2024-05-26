The leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, is alive, hale, and hearty.

The elder statesman was rumoured to have died in the early hours of Sunday.

Dispelling the rumour, Mrs Adeola Azeez, one of the daughters of the nonagenarian, told the Nigerian Tribune that Papa is hale, hearty, and in good health.

Azeez, the Nigerian Tribune correspondent to Pa Adebanjo, said, “Papa has just finished having his lunch. As you can see for yourself, he is hale and hearty.

“It was a mistaken identity of the death of the former University of Ibadan Vice Chancellor, Ayo Banjo, who died on Friday.”

ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE