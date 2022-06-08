On unutilised constituency projects littering the Okeho landscape

Okeho and her environs in Kajola Local Government Area of Oyo State, under Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa Federal Constituency of Oyo and Oyo North Senatorial District, can be referred to as a haven for many unutilied constituency projects. With or without the commissioning of these projects, they are yet to be beneficial to the people of the community as they remain under lock and key. There has been no value addition to the community.

During the seventh Senate between 2011 and 2015, Senator Hosea Ayoola Agboola popularly known as Halleluyah, representing Oyo North Senatorial District in the Green Chamber, Okeho was a beneficiary of two gigantic health centers, which were facilitated by the Igbojaiye-born politician. Initially, these particular projects brought so much joy to the people of Okeho and her environs. One of the health centers is at Alaapa Area of Okeho, along Olowo-Ata, while the second one at Isale Alubo, area of Okeho.

Although these projects were completed, that of Alaapa was commissioned by the Senator himself, but after the commissioning of the project till now, no single patient had accessed medical care at these locations till date. As such, it is neither viable in terms of the provision of health care services nor employment for healthcare practitioners. Although, it cannot be ascertained if that of Isale-Alubo was commissioned but it has been completed, with a Mikano generator in the hospital’s compound and other medical equipment lying fallow within the premises. These two beautiful edifices are now surrounded by bushes and inhabited by lizards and wall geckos. These two projects, after almost a decade, are just there, adding no value to anyone.

There is an urgent need for the government and our political leaders to help our community by recruiting and putting these projects to use. We hereby call on Governor Seyi Makinde to see these two health care facilities as low-hanging fruits for his administration and make the best out of the current situation. This will make the presence of the state government felt within the left few months of his first term in office.

Kayode Awojobi,

Okeho





