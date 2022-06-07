Ashafa Congratulates Asiwaju on Deserved Victory

Serial Entrepreneur, Mr Basheer Tosin Ashafa, has congratulated Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for emerging as the candidate of the APC. Basheer Tosin Ashafa made this known in a statement from his media office after the results of the primaries were announced.

Mr Basheer Tosin Ashafa noted that “Asiwaju Bola Ahmed has sacrificed a lot and endured many disappointment for this eventful day and that is why we are all rejoicing with him. He has demonstrated what true servant leadership means by lifting up several people before now taking this important step that is guaranteed to move our dear nation in the right direction.”

Alluding to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s chances in the general election, Basheer Tosin Ashafa said that “who else would you bet on defeating Atiku if not our leader, Tinubu. I have no doubt in my mind that with the goodwill and love that Asiwaju enjoys all across the country, he will certainly prevail at the polls. More so, we are not giving anything to chance. For instance, i will be launching a major initiative in the coming days that will galvanize support for the leader and play an important role towards his victory next year.”