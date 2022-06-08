(APC CONVENTION): Tinubu, Osinbajo, Lawan, Amaechi, 9 others seek delegates votes

Thirteen presidential aspirants on the platform of the All Progressives Congress on Wednesday morning were placed on the ballot to seek the votes of 2, 322 delegates for one of them to emerge as the presidential candidate of the party.

Those in the race are former Lagos State governor, Bola Ahmed Tinubu; Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello; his Ebonyi State counterpart, Dave Umahi; former Zamfara State governor, Sani Ahmed Yerima; former Imo State governor and Senator representing Imo West, Rochas Okorocha; former Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonaya Onu; Cross Rivers State governor; Ben Ayade; General Overseer of Citadel Global Community Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare and former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

The list also include Senate President, Ahmad Lawan; Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo and Tein Jack Rich.





Former Minister of State, Education, Chukuwemeka Nwajiuba, did not appear at the podium when called to make his presentation.

Some of the aspirants withdrew from the race and further pleaded with delegates to cast their votes for Tinubu.

Those who withdrew from the race included former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio; Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi; former Speaker, House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole; former Ogun State governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun; Jigawa State governor, Mohammed Abubakar Badaru; Senator Robert Ajayi Boroffice and Ms. Uju Ohanenye.

Another aspirant, Nicholas Felix, announced his withdrawal from the race and urged delegates to vote for Professor Yemi Osinbajo.

Former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, who had before Tuesday withdrawn from the race, accused other geopolitical zones, particularly the south west and south south, of indifference towards south east agitation for power shift to the region.

Ahead of voting, the Tinubu Media Campaign Organisation denounced speculation that the former Lagos State governor has sealed a deal with Northern governors to ensure that a Muslim emerged his running mate.

The Tinubu Campaign Organization, in a statement on Wednesday morning, described it as mere rumour.

The statement disclosed that Tinubu would deal “with all important matters pertaining to his presidential pair at the appropriate time, after his victory has been fully established by the distinguished delegates.”

The statement read in part:” We have been informed of a text message going round APC delegates at Eagle Square, Abuja purportedly from Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, claiming that with his imminent victory at the APC presidential primary and emergence as the party’s presidential candidate, the APC leader has now decided on a Muslim-Muslim ticket.