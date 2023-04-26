The harsh economic realities in Nigeria have forced many Nigerians to migrate from the place they once called home. The country has been experiencing immense loss of its workforce, particularly in the fields of medicine, academia and engineering, as many Nigerians migrate from the country in search for greener pastures abroad.

The “Japa” trend is a major cause of alarm and it has significant implications on the Nigerian economy, healthcare system and general development. The loss of professionals means the country will not be able to make use of its own manpower for growth and development.

Furthermore, the effect of the brain drain is particularly distinct in the healthcare and banking sector. The shortage of skilled medical professional is a source of concern to the supply of quality healthcare services in the country. This has resulted into the increase of maternal and infant mortality rates in the country.

To address the issue, there must be a resolute effort by the government to create a convenient environment that will encourage professionals to stay and contribute to the growth and development of the country. This can be achieved by providing security, better remuneration and opportunity for professional growth

Also, the government should work to address the root cause of the brain drain which includes insecurity, lack of basic social amenities such as electricity, water and good roads and most importantly corruption

Conclusively, the problem of brain drain is a huge challenge facing Nigeria and urgent action is needed to address it. The government must take drastic steps in creating a convenient environment that will encourage professionals to stay and contribute to the country’s development and growth. This will not only be beneficial to Nigeria, but it will also boost the development and growth of Africa as a whole.

Ayomide Aladetoyinbo, Ibadan.

