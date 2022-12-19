On poor reading culture

The reading culture is crucial to national development. However, it is gradually fading in Nigeria. As a matter of fact, reading culture is now in a moribund state, especially in Nigeria where social media events have taken over the public space in all ramifications.

The main purpose of education is to acquire knowledge through constant reading of the relevant books. But it seems that the reading of books is not a popular pastime these days. I can vividly remember in the South-West primary schools in those days when we were taught on how to read the Yoruba alphabet: A-stands for Aja, B- stands for Bata. Some of the students after our generation were taught: A- for Apple e.t.c The method had actually inculcated the habit of reading with a sense of alacrity in us at that time.

Knowledge can only be acquired through constant reading. As it is commonly said, “you cannot give what don’t have! Plagiarism is everywhere these days simply because people are no longer developing themselves, seeking knowledge through constant reading. There are pirates are many in various professions and they lack innovation.

The fact remains that if people lack innovation, it will be difficult for them to become pathfinder in their field of endeavour. In the western world, reading habit helps tremendously in making people to excel in their chosen careers, sometimes even without attending any university.

Microsoft founder, Bill Gates, acquired knowledge through the reading habit. Truly, those who are bibliophobic can never perform excellently in the course of their studies in any tertiary institution.

As an author, I have decided not to produce a voluminous book as it will definitely scare people before they open a page to read. The stakeholders in the education sector should try as much as possible to revive the reading culture in public schools across the state of the federation.

Rev. Oladimeji Michael Olalekan

Ibadan.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE