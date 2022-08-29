On NBA’s N2m loan

Letters
By Barrister Jimoh Mumin
It is a season for junior lawyers in Nigeria to rejoice as the leadership of the Nigerian Bar Association has announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding of the sum of N1, 500,000,000.00 (One billion, five hundred million naira), for the purpose of a loan scheme with junior lawyers as the beneficiaries.

Under the scheme, each beneficiary is entitled to a loan facility of N2, 000,000.00 (two million naira) only with First Bank of Nigeria plc and Access Bank plc as the payment institution.

It is a fact that NBA’s N2m loan has become a source of discussion among junior lawyers across the country. It is indeed a relief to many that such a scheme was raised to help them.

May I respectfully use this medium to urge beneficiaries to pay back the money at the stipulated time as I am aware that NBA can still jack up the loan sum to N5m once the beneficiaries do not default. This NBA N2m loan comes at the right time for many.

I commend the leadership of NBA for this wonderful gesture towards ameliorating the financial challenges facing junior lawyers.

Barrister Jimoh Mumin,

Ibadan.

Letters

Predatory, fraudulent loan apps

Comments

