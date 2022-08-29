Imo election: Ihedioha suffered brazen daylight robbery, Dogara declares

FORMER Speaker of the House of Representatives, Honourable Yakubu Dogara, has again thrown another bombshell in continuation of his fight against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) which he belongs to, by declaring that Honourable Emeka Ihedioha was robbed of his victory as the elected governor of Imo State.

Dogara declared that Ihedioha suffered daylight robbery when his election as governor of Imo State was nullified by the Supreme Court in January 2020.

The former Speaker, according to his media aide, spoke at the thanksgiving service to celebrate the 90th birthday of Ihedioha’s mother, Dame Dorothy Ihedioha, at St James Anglican Church, Asokoro, Abuja, on Sunday.

Dogara noted with delight that the stolen electoral mandate of Ihedioha did not in any way break his spirits, adding that “he has moved on with life.”

He then praised Ihedioha’s resilience and courage, attributes he said came from the upbringing he received from his mother.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

He said: “We want to thank God for the gift of life and, more importantly, the gift of longevity. As it is said that the impact of life is not measured by the quantum of years you live, but by how impactful one’s life is.

“We have seen the impact of your life in the church, the community and in the lives of your children as represented by my wonderful brother, His Excellency, Honourable Emeka Ihedioha. “He has supported me and one of the meetings that led to my emergence as Speaker was held in his Guest House.”

The former Speaker added that, “I want to say this with all humility that our brother here [Ihedioha] suffered a brazen daylight robbery, and I can be quoted, but I thank God that he didn’t bend or become depressed.

“And I believe it is his faith in God that kept him and he must have contacted this grace from our mother.”





Turning to the celebrant, Dogara said, “Mama, we thank God for your life and we pray you will continue to age in grace, and by His grace, you will reach the 120 years in good health and in prosperity.

“And we will be here to celebrate with you.”