On Lagos peace walk

On behalf of prominent Lagos State Indigenes, I will advise Governor Babajide Sanwo’Olu against the proposed peace walk billed for this month because the volatile economic and security situation in the country, particularly in Lagos makes it dangerous and suicidal to embark on such exercise.

The walk might be used by the enemies of Lagos state to set the state on fire so we implore Governor Sanwo’Olu to cancel or suspend the peace walk, particularly in this coming yuletide season of love and peace.

We are in perilous times and most Lagosians angry and hungry; there is acute poverty in the land and the atmosphere is very charged and tense so the peace walk may trigger up violent reactions. Let hungry, sleeping dogs lie.

It is not at this period when most people are already frustrated that we should give evil minded people a chance to cause trouble. We condemn in strong terms, the Lagos state government white paper on the ENDSARS report. We strongly urge the governor to apologise to Lagosians for the many alleged unarmed young protesters that were mowed down in their prime.

The state government should pay adequate compensation to the families of youths murdered in cold blood. A cenotaph should also be erected at the Lekki Toll gate as a memorial for the innocent youths murdered.

We demand justice for the innocent young unarmed Nigerians mowed down at the Lekki Tollgate. Without justice there can be no peace.

Chief Adesunbo Onitiri, Lagos.