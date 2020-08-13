On Kaduna killings

Governments that are voted into power by the electorate should be careful on how they deal with the electorate when expressing their grievances. Any government with people-oriented programmes has no cause to fear.

Governor Nasir el-Rufai’s handling of the killings in Southern Kaduna with kid gloves is most worrisome. Is it the dead that voted him into power or did he gate-crash into the Government House?

There is a Supreme Governor-General in the heavenly places to whom all, including presidents, will be accountable one day.

Williams Adeyemi,

Lagos.

